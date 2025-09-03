Trump slams Xi as Putin, Kim join Beijing’s military parade in rare show of unity

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a striking display of geopolitical alignment, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stood side by side in Beijing on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

The event, China’s largest-ever military parade, drew global attention—not least from U.S. President Donald Trump, who responded with sharp criticism, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Taking to his social media platform, Trump accused Xi of “conspiring against” the United States, posting during the parade:

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Trump also invoked the legacy of American sacrifice in World War II, urging Xi to acknowledge the U.S. role in aiding China’s wartime resistance:

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”

Speaking from Tiananmen Gate, Xi praised the Chinese People’s Liberation Army as a “heroic force” and emphasized national strength and independence.

“The Chinese nation is a great nation that does not fear violence, and that stands independent and strong,” Xi declared. “The Chinese people stood united, rose up in resistance, and fought for the survival of the country, the rejuvenation of the nation and the cause of human justice.”

Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Putin, dismissed Trump’s remarks as unfounded.

“No one organized any conspiracies,” Ushakov told Russian media. “None of these three leaders had that in their minds.”

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry described Kim’s arrival in Beijing as being “enveloped in an atmosphere of the warmest friendship and enthusiastic welcome.” Putin reportedly extended a personal invitation to Kim for a meeting on the sidelines of the parade.

The joint appearance of Xi, Putin, and Kim comes amid heightened Western concerns over their growing cooperation, particularly in the context of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Western intelligence has accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and troops to Moscow, while China is seen as a critical economic and material lifeline for Russia.

The parade, rich in symbolism and military might, served not only as a commemoration of history but also as a potent signal of shifting alliances and rising tensions on the global stage.

News.Az