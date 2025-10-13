Trump thanks Erdogan for assistance in brokering Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his assistance in brokering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"This gentleman from a place called Türkiye has one of the most powerful armies, actually, in the world. It's much more powerful than he even lets known," Trump said, flanked by the Turkish president on his left, and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar on his right during a signing ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"He's a tough cookie, but he's been my friend, and every time I've ever needed him, he's been there for me. So I just want to thank President Erdogan of Türkiye," Trump added.

The U.S. president said Erdogan "never fails us," calling him "amazing" and thanking him for their long-running friendship.

Egypt said the summit it is hosting aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Earlier Monday, Hamas and Israel carried out a prisoner swap that saw hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released from Israel's notorious Ofer military prison, and Israeli prison facilities in the Negev Desert. All 20 living Israeli hostages were also released from captivity.

Trump said efforts are underway to locate the bodies of the hostages who died in captivity, saying "they know where numerous are, you know, I guess five or six are in yet now."

"They're looking for bodies. They know the areas and the search parties out, and they're doing it in conjunction with Israel, and they're going to be finding quite a few of them," he said.

