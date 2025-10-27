Trump urges Putin to end Ukraine war, not test missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin should focus on ending the war in Ukraine instead of testing a nuclear-powered missile. Trump added that the U.S. already has a nuclear submarine positioned off Russia's coast.

Putin recently announced the successful test of Russia's nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile, also known as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO. The missile reportedly flew 14,000 km (8,700 miles), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores,” Trump said. “You ought to get the war ended, the war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year, instead of testing missiles.”

Trump has consistently expressed his desire to end the conflict in Ukraine, Europe’s deadliest war since World War II, though he acknowledged that achieving peace is difficult.

The Burevestnik missile was first announced in 2018 as a response to U.S. missile defense efforts and NATO expansion. Trump emphasized that the U.S. also tests missiles regularly.

Separately, Trump’s administration has prepared additional sanctions that could target key areas of Russia’s economy if the war continues. The U.S. also signed trade and critical minerals agreements with Southeast Asian countries to secure supply chains as China tightens its grip on rare earth exports.

