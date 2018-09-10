Yandex metrika counter

"TurAz Falcon - 2018" joint exercises continue

TurAz Falcon - 2018 joint exercises continue

The flights of combat aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey is continuing according to the plan of the "TurAz Falcon – 2018" flight-tact

The flights of combat aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey is continuing according to the plan of the "TurAz Falcon – 2018" flight-tactical exercises, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

During the exercises, the tasks of interoperability of the Air Forces of the two countries during joint operations, studying the possibilities for combat coordination, the destruction of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy by air strikes and other tasks are being fulfilled.

