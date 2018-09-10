"TurAz Falcon - 2018" joint exercises continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flights of combat aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey is continuing according to the plan of the "TurAz Falcon – 2018" flight-tactical exercises, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

During the exercises, the tasks of interoperability of the Air Forces of the two countries during joint operations, studying the possibilities for combat coordination, the destruction of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy by air strikes and other tasks are being fulfilled.

