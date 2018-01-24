Turkey: 8 hurt in rocket attack from Syria on mosque

Eight civilians were injured, two of them critically, when a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Syria struck a mosque in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor, Anadolu Agency reports.

The rocket attack came after Turkey launched an operation in Syria's Afrin against the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorist groups on Saturday.

A rocket hit Calik Mosque in Kilis at around 6.10 p.m. (1510GMT), Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinaslan told Anadolu Agency.

Tekinaslan confirmed the injury toll.

The injured were taken to the Kilis State Hospital.

"The rocket from Syria hit Calik Mosque during prayers," the governor said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

News.Az

