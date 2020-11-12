Turkey hopes Armenia to fulfill ceasefire statement signed with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement on a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was signed by three parties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

The main issue is that this agreement must be fulfilled by Armenia, Cavusoglu noted.

"We hope that Armenia will fulfill the reached agreement [with Azerbaijan]," the Turkish minister added.

News.Az