Yandex metrika counter

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 8 soldiers after Greece rejects extradition

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 8 soldiers after Greece rejects extradition

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for the eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July, APA reports quoting the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The decision by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office came directly after Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of the soldiers, accused by Turkey of being involved in the abortive putsch. The court decision is likely to anger Ankara.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      