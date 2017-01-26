Turkey issues arrest warrants for 8 soldiers after Greece rejects extradition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for the eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July, APA reports quoting the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The decision by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office came directly after Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of the soldiers, accused by Turkey of being involved in the abortive putsch. The court decision is likely to anger Ankara.

News.Az

