Turkey rescues all 44 irregular migrants stranded on Aegean island

Turkish Coast Guard on Monday rescued all irregular migrants stranded on Yumurta Island in Aegean sea, sources said.

The 44 migrants were rescued during the operation in northern Aegean, off the coast of Turkey’s Balikesir, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation was launched after one of the migrants called the emergency service, they added.

