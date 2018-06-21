Turkey reveals date of PYD/YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij

+ ↺ − 16 px

Detachments of PYD/YPG will begin to leave Syria’s Manbij city July 4, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 21.

He noted that Washington will take back the US weapons previously transferred to PYD/YPG as part of their withdrawal, according to Trend.

Cavusoglu added that PYD/YPG units will begin to withdraw from Manbij as part of the agreement between the US and Turkey.

On June 16, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey and the US signed a 90-day agreement on the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG units from Syria’s Manbij city.

"If the PYD/YPG terrorists don’t leave Manbij, Turkey will launch a military operation in the city, as it was done earlier in Afrin and in the al-Bab district," he noted.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on the Syrian Manbij during talks in Washington.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

News.Az

