Turkey sets constitution referendum date for April 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Supreme Board of Election has announced that a constitutional referendum will be held on April 16, Reuters reported.

The referendum date was announced by the head of the High Election Board Feb. 11.

The referendum will propose an 18-article amendment to the Turkish Constitution that has been long sought by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its founder, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Amendments to the Constitution got more than 330 votes in the Turkish Parliament, which is the minimum number of votes needed for holding a referendum.

According to the amendments, the number of seats in the Turkish Parliament will increase from 550 to 600.

It is also suggested that Turkish citizens can run for the MP seats from the age of 18. Currently, the lowest age limit is 25.

It is offered to hold parliamentary elections every 5 years. Currently, the parliamentary elections are held every 4 years.

A Turkish citizen no younger than 40 can become a president, according to the amendments.

The Turkish president will also have the power to appoint ministers and replace them. The president-elect will not be obliged to be a non-party nominee any more.

News.Az

News.Az