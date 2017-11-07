Turkey strengthened control over the border with Armenia - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Surveillance cameras have been installed on the border of Turkey with Armenia, Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Turkish media.

It is reported that the cameras are installed by the local government of the Kars region of Turkey for the constant monitoring of the border line.

"The installation and strengthening of the cameras on the border line have been completed. The testing of the cameras continues. The project to install cameras worth 2 million 880 thousand lira at the Turkish-Armenian border to control the border line in Kars will stop certain negative moments and provide even greater security," the report said.

News.Az

News.Az