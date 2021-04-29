Turkey to locally produce materials used in ammunition, missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Turkey will not depend on imports of products used in many ammunition, missiles, and composite warheads and will produce these products locally at international standards at the newly established energetic materials production facility under Turkey’s Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the MKEK's Barutsan Rocket and Explosive Factory in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that the new facility was established with domestic resources.

Joining an exclusive club of countries nationwide, now Turkey will be able to produce explosives such as RDX, HMX, and CMX, he stressed.

"Recent events and the overt and covert embargoes we have been subjected to created the need to manufacture such critical products within our country," Erdoğan said.

Catapulting Turkey to the big leagues, the new factory can produce next-generation explosives, the president added, adding that modular gunpowder systems, something Turkey used to import, are now also set to be produced domestically.

