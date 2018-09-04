Turkey's Ramil Guliyev nominated for European Athlete of Month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish track and field athlete Ramil Guliyev has been nominated for the European Athlete of the month for August by the European Athletics Association.

Guliyev won the 200m title at the European Championships in Berlin in August, setting a championship record of 19.76 seconds, Daily Sabah reports.

The voting at official Twitter and Facebook pages of the European Athletics will be closed at 12:00 CET on Friday, September 7.

The European Athlete of the Month initiative was launched in January 2007 and is designed to recognize outstanding performances set by European athletes.

The nominees include:

Female: Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain), Christin Hussong (Germany), Laura Muir (Great Britain), Katerini Stefanidi (Greece), Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland)

Male: Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Ramil Guliyev (Turkey), Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain), Jacob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Koen Naerts (Belgium).

News.Az

News.Az