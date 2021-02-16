Turkic Council condemns killing of 13 Turkish citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic Council conveyed a message of condolence Monday after 13 Turkish citizens were martyred by the PKK terrorist organization in Iraq’s northern Gara region, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the council's Secretary General, Baghdad Amreyev, "strongly condemned" the treacherous terrorist attack.

"I wish God’s mercy on the martyrs who lost their lives in this heinous attack, convey our condolences to their families and the people of Turkey and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," he said.

Amreyev also underlined that the Turkic Council regards terrorism as a "crime against humanity" and reiterated the council's "firm support to brotherly Turkey" in its resolute fight against terrorism.

The bodies of 13 Turkish civilians were found during Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az