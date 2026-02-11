Turkish actor Görkem Arslan dies at 45

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish actor Kanbolat Görkem Arslan has died at the age of 45, prompting widespread condolences from the entertainment industry and fans.

Arslan was most recently known for his role in the historical drama series Kudüs Fatihi Selahaddin Eyyubi. News of his death has led many to revisit his long career across television, cinema, and theatre, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

A graduate of Hacettepe University State Conservatory’s Theatre Department, Arslan began his acting career in theatre in the late 1990s before gaining wider recognition with the TV series Çemberimde Gül Oya in 2004. Over the years, he appeared in several popular Turkish series, including Ezel, Poyraz Karayel, Yer Gök Aşk, and Hayat Bazen Tatlıdır. He also acted in films such as Daire, Yurt, and Teslimiyet.

According to reports, Arslan became unwell at his home in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district during the night. Medical teams were called to the scene and he was later taken to Taksim Training and Research Hospital, where he passed away despite medical efforts.

Officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the cause of death. The actor is remembered for his strong screen presence and contributions to Turkish television, cinema, and theatre over more than two decades.

