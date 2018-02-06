Turkish Army receives another domestically produced helicopter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Armed Forces have received another domestically produced ATAK helicopter, Turkish media reported Feb. 6 quoting the country’s military sources.

The ATAK helicopters will continue to be used in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorists, as well as in the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin.

It was earlier reported that laser guided CIRIT missiles of Turkish production, which are installed on domestic ATAK helicopters, are actively used to destroy the targets and positions of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria’s Afrin.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

News.Az

