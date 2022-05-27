Turkish Defense Minister arrived in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 27, a delegation led by Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

The guests were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense, the defense ministers of both countries passed in front of the guard of honor, and the national anthems were played.

After the welcoming ceremony, the Defense Minister and other leaders of the ministry met with the Turkish delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces General Musa Avsever, Commander of the Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz, Commander of the Navy Admiral Adnan Özbal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağ, and other officials attended.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey was developing steadily, and stressed the importance of further work in this direction.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the brotherly country, Mr. H. Akar congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28th, Independence Day, and thanked them for their hospitality.

He stressed the importance of holding the "Technofest Azerbaijan" festival in Baku, as well as joint trainings. It was noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az