Turkish firm signs $11M Shah Deniz platform service contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish company Hareket Project Transportation (HPT) has signed a two-year contract with the Shah Deniz consortium for the construction of the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) platform at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, according to a press release by HPT, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Earlier this month, the company said it had started negotiations with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP Plc on a service contract for the SDC platform construction project. The contract covers operational services.

"Further to the announcement by HPT on December 4, 2025, a two-year contract has been signed for engineering, transport and crane services for the construction of the Shah Deniz Compression platform, a joint investment project between SOCAR and BP," HPT said.

The contract is worth $11 million.

Hareket Project Transportation is an international engineering company providing a full range of services, including project planning, route surveying, lifting solutions, project management, and installation. The company implements large-scale projects in Türkiye and the Caspian Sea region, serving the oil, gas, petrochemical, renewable energy and power generation sectors.

The Shah Deniz consortium started to build the SDC platform at the end of September 2025. The first low-pressure gas production from the Alpha platform is scheduled for 2029, and from the Bravo platform for 2030.

The $2.9 billion SDC project is expected to enable the production and export of approximately 50 billion cubic meters of additional gas and around 25 million barrels of additional condensate from the field.

News.Az