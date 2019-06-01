Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Cavusoglu, double standards are still being applied to Azerbaijan, despite the fact that 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory is under Armenian occupation.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

