Turkish FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discussed the settlement process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the Turkish minister tweeted Monday. “This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.”

