Turkish FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discussed the settlement process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the Turkish minister tweeted Monday. “This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.”

.@OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue.This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity&internationally recognized borders of #Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/WlnaAJpUhi — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 2, 2020

