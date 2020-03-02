Turkish FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discussed the settlement process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"The Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the Turkish minister tweeted Monday. “This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.”
.@OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue.This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity&internationally recognized borders of #Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/WlnaAJpUhi— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 2, 2020
News.Az