Turkish General Prosecutor condemns Armenian violence against Azerbaijan
Turkish General Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeal Bekir Sahin has condemned Armenian violence against Azerbaijan as he sent a message to Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.
"Yesterday, today and tomorrow, I condemn the terrorist attack of occupant Armenia against our brother - one nation, two states, Azerbaijan. I wish God's mercy upon martyrs and offer my condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Sahin said in his message.
