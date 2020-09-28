Yandex metrika counter

Turkish General Prosecutor condemns Armenian violence against Azerbaijan

Turkish General Prosecutor condemns Armenian violence against Azerbaijan

Turkish General Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeal Bekir Sahin has condemned Armenian violence against Azerbaijan as he sent a message to Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

"Yesterday, today and tomorrow, I condemn the terrorist attack of occupant Armenia against our brother - one nation, two states, Azerbaijan. I wish God's mercy upon martyrs and offer my condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Sahin said in his message.

