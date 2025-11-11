Turkish interior minister visits Georgia following military plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on his X account that he has arrived in Georgia's Signagi district, where a Turkish C-130 military aircraft crashed earlier today.

The minister inspected ongoing search and rescue operations at the crash site, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Türkiye has also deployed a search and rescue team, including personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), along with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to assist in the operations.

Due to the crash occurring in a mountainous area, a special team of rescuers has been sent to Georgia. Akıncı UAVs have also been deployed and are expected to join the search and rescue efforts within a few hours.

News.Az