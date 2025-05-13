Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing during exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A technical malfunction forced an SH-70 military helicopter belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces Command to make an emergency landing in the sea during the ongoing exercise, dubbed "DENIZKURDU-II/2025".

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, all four crew members aboard the helicopter are in good condition, News.Az reports, citing NTV.

They were transported to a hospital for medical evaluation as a precaution.

News.Az