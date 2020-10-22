Turkish official says Pashinyan’s latest statement reveals Armenia’s true intentions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on the absence of a diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reveals Armenia's intentions, Spokesperson of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin wrote on his Twitter page.

He noted that it became clear who wants war.

“This confirmed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are right: peace and stability in the South Caucasus, in Nagorno-Karabakh, will come after the liberation of Karabakh,” Kalin tweeted.

News.Az