Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Islamabad–New Delhi tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed the latest developments between Pakistan and India on Saturday, according to diplomatic sources.

The discussions took place over a phone call, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors rose Tuesday after unidentified gunmen killed 26 victims in Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Kashmir, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and one local.

New Delhi described it as a "terror attack" with "cross-border" links, blaming Pakistan for supporting it, while Islamabad distanced itself from the attack, saying it was "concerned" and extended condolences to the victims' families. The two sides suspended visas for each other’s citizens and expelled army advisors, and Islamabad closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

India unilaterally suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, under which the two neighbors regulate the water share of six rivers in the Indus Basin. Pakistan responded harshly Thursday, saying there is no provision for unilaterally suspending the water-sharing agreement, warning that any attempt by India to divert or stop water to Pakistan would be considered an "act of war."

News.Az