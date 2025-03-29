Turkish President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Ramadan, News.Az reports

The letter reads:"Dear President, Dear Brother.

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

On the occasion of our blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to Almighty God to strengthen our solidarity and unity.

On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and I wish the dear and brotherly people of Azerbaijan happy days and prosperity."

News.Az