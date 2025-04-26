Turkish president expected to visit Azerbaijan next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Azerbaijan next month.

The trip to Azerbaijan is included in the Turkish leader's working agenda for May, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In addition, on April 29, Erdogan will travel to Italy to participate in the 4th Intergovernmental Summit.

On May 3, he will take part in the TEKNOFEST technology festival, which will be held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In June, the Turkish president is expected to visit Washington, the capital of the United States.

News.Az