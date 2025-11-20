Turkish president to attend G20 summit in South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to South Africa to attend the 20th G20 leaders’ summit, which will be held in Johannesburg on Nov. 22-23.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on his Nsosyal account that the president will address various sessions of the summit, which will convene under the theme, “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, our President is also expected to hold meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as other G20 leaders and representatives of international organizations,” Duran added.

News.Az