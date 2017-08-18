Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing for an official visit to Azerbaijan, according to Sputnik Türkiye.

According to the source, Erdogan is preparing for a number of official visits. The Turkish president will visit Jordan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and then take part in the work of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It is reported that Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for September 10-11.

