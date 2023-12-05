Turkish ruling party deputy chairman urges int’l community to work for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community must work hard for the safe and fair return of Azerbaijani refugees to Armenia, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Zafar Sirakaya said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at an international conference, titled “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, in Baku, News.Az reports.

Sirakaya emphasized the importance of the role of international organizations in this process. “We know very well that during local anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan called on the Armenian population of Karabakh not to leave their homes, stating that coexistence is possible,” he reminded.

“However, certain groups in Armenia acted contrary to the situation in the region. Those who support Armenia today talk about ensuring human rights. However, Armenia turns a blind eye to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis,” the Turkish MP added.

Sirakaya noted that Azerbaijan, after achieving victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, put an end to injustice in the region.

“The first Karabakh war inflicted indelible wounds. Thousands of people were expelled from their native lands. Their cultural monuments and places of worship were destroyed. It's crucial for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their lands,” he said.

News.Az