Turkish-Russian monitoring center informed about newly found mines - Azerbaijani MoD

The command of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s territory in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war and the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center were informed about the recently detected mines, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As previously reported, on November 21, an area with Armenian-made anti-personnel mines, planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [in the territory where Russian peacekeepers are stationed], was detected in the direction of the Sarybaba height,” the ministry said.

“The command of Russian peacekeepers and the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center were invited to inspect the indicated territory," added the ministry.

News.Az