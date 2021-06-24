Turkish, Russian presidents discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 24, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the official website of the Russian president.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed bilateral ties, tourism, the Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkish leader voiced appreciation during the talk for Moscow's decision to resume air traffic with his country, as well as for the start of deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said the online statement.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Azerbaijan liberated last year from decades of Armenian occupation. They made a positive assessment of the efforts of a joint Russian-Turkish center monitoring the resulting cease-fire in the region.

"The Turkish President expressed support for Russian efforts to ensure the full implementation of the agreements fixed in the statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan from November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021," said the statement.

It also noted that Putin and Erdogan confirmed their mutual readiness to continue coordination, including in the interest of economic development and restoration of transport infrastructure of the region.

News.Az

News.Az