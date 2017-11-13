Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are meeting at the Russian leader’s presidential residence on Monday in the coastal ci

The meeting, which is closed to the media, started at 5.20 p.m local time (1420GMT).



The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly Syria.



After meeting Putin one-on-one, Erdogan and his delegation will be hosted at a banquet which will be followed by a joint news conference with the two leaders.



"Solidarity with Russia on regional problems increases confidence for future," Turkish presidential sources with insight into the meeting quoted Erdogan as telling his Russian counterpart.

