Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait, crew safe

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish-owned vessel, the HAPPY ARAS, ran aground in the southern Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Maritime Affairs under Turkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said all 11 crew members, including three Turkish nationals, safely left the ship under the coordination of the main Search and Rescue Center. The crew’s health has been confirmed to be in good condition, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet.

The ship began drifting before grounding, and water began entering the vessel. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, according to updates shared on the official social media account of the U.S.-based company X, which provided information on the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and the incident is under continuous observation by maritime authorities.

News.Az