Turkish soldier martyred in eastern Turkey
- 18 Oct 2019 14:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
One Turkish soldier was martyred and two were injured by a terrorist attack in eastern Turkey, governor's office said on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Terrorists opened fire on soldiers on patrol in Caldiran, in the eastern Van province, along the Iranian border, said a statement by the Van Governor's Office.
The two injured soldiers were referred to the hospital for treatment, the statement added.
The terrorists' affiliation was not given.
News.Az