Turkish soldier martyred in PKK attack near Iran border

One Turkish soldier was martyred and two others were injured in a PKK attack in Turkey’s eastern Igdir province bordering Iran, Anadolu Agency cited a security

The incident took place when a group of terrorists opened fire at a 10-member commando unit patrolling near Emince village of Aralik district at 02.30 a.m. local time [1130 GMT], said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The security forces retaliated the attack, “neutralizing” one terrorist and injuring two others.

According to hospital sources, the injured soldiers are in stable condition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

