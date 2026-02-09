Turkish star Alperen Şengün selected as 2026 NBA All-Star

"Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, 2/15 on NBC & Peacock)," the NBA said in a statement on Sunday.

Sengun, 23, averaged 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a career-high 6.3 assists in 44 games this season.