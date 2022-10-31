Turkish travelers visit liberated Khudafarin Bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Turkiye Travelers Club, comprising 30 travelers and led by President the Club Selman Arinc has today visited Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, as Turkish travelers familiarized themselves with the Khudafarin Bridge, News.Az reports.

The Turkish travelers were informed about the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and the Khudafarin Bridge by the courageous Azerbaijani Army led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War. They were also informed of the atrocities and traces of crime committed by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands.

The Khudafarin Bridges are considered as the monuments of universal importance of Azerbaijani architecture. Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries, and the 15-arched Khudafarin Bridge in the 13th century.

During the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district was subjected to massive destructions.

The 3-day trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

News.Az