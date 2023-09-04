Türkiye beat Serbia to win European champions title in volleyball

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye defeated Serbia in a five-set epic match to win the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship title on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish women's team won the final with the sets of 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15 at Brussels' Palais 12.

"In the 100th anniversary of our republic, we first won the Nations League, then became the European champion," Turkish captain Eda Erdem Dundar said. "We have written an incredible story. I'm happy, I'm proud!"

Turkish star opposite Melissa Teressa Vargas, who dropped an amazing 41 points in the final, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition.

The Crescent Stars clinched their maiden gold medal in their third European Championship final.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on X: "I heartily congratulate our Turkish National Women's Volleyball Team, the Sultans of the Net, who made us all proud as the 2023 CEV European Champions."

In the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship final, Serbia had defeated Türkiye 3-2.

