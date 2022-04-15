Turkiye continues efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite all the difficulties, Turkiye continues its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports.

If there has been any progress in the talks so far, it is due to Turkey's contribution to the Istanbul meeting, he noted.

Noting that there are difficulties on the battlefield, the minister stressed that the war has brought Turkey to a different level: "Everyone saw our policy and the role we played," he said. They understood the importance of Turkey. I hope this is not a temporary approach. We are a country that makes a significant contribution to Europe and the world."

