Türkiye hails OSCE move to disband Minsk Group

Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) decision to dissolve the Minsk Group, which was formed more than 30 years ago to mediate the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

“We welcome the decision taken by the OSCE Ministerial Council on Sept. 1, 2025, regarding the dissolution of the Minsk Group and its affiliated structures,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“This historic decision, made possible through the joint efforts of the two countries, constitutes one of the significant milestones in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the statement added.


