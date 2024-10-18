Türkiye moves forward with technical preparations for Eurofighter jets acquisition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is actively pursuing technical preparations to accelerate its planned acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, according to a Defense Ministry official.

"Technical level works for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets are under way. The works are aimed at accelerating the process. No conditions have been raised regarding these works," the defense ministry official stated, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Ankara said last year it was in talks with Eurofighter consortium members Britain and Spain to buy Typhoons, though Germany opposed the idea.Since then, it has complained of a lack of progress on the issue over Berlin's reluctance.Recent reports have suggested Germany is reconsidering Türkiye's request amid concerns over heightened tensions in the Middle East.Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Erdogan is set to meet Scholz on Saturday in Istanbul and the warplanes are expected to be discussed.The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.Ankara is also developing its own national combat aircraft, Kaan.

News.Az