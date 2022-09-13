Türkiye reiterates support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will never be alone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a governmental meeting, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijani lands were under occupation for 30 years. The diplomats, the OSCE Minsk Group, international system or international actors didn't do anything to stop the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was secured as a result of second Karabakh war," Cavusoglu stated.

The top Turkish diplomat said a new opportunity for peace emerged after the Second Karabakh War.

“However Armenia once again resorted to provocation yesterday. If we want stability and peace in the region, then the problems between two countries must find their solution. We play an important role in this issue, but we are always close to fraternal Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan will never be alone,” Cavusoglu added.

News.Az