Türkiye says archival documents prove Armenian genocide never happened

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archival documents prove there was no genocide against Armenians, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at a seminar in Ankara, dedicated to the 1915 events, News.Az reports.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Minister Akar stressed the need to convey the truth about the 1915 events to the international community.

“The Armenian issue has been used as a political tool for many years. Armenians' claims is the main thing that hinders the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia,” he added.

News.Az