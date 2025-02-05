Türkiye slams Trump’s Gaza displacement plan as ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable" and stating that even considering such a plan is wrong.

Fidan said Türkiye opposes all initiatives that seek to exclude the people of Gaza from the equation in the region, reaffirming its commitment to Palestinian rights, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He warned that the world is shifting toward a "law of the jungle," where no one considers the needs of others and applies the philosophy of “might makes right.”

Trump triggered an uproar by suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt, calling the enclave a “demolition site” after Israel’s devastating war. His proposal, however, has been firmly rejected by Amman and Cairo.

On Tuesday, Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US “will take over” Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere.

News.Az