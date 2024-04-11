Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's policy - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Armed Forces support the legal positions of friendly countries, especially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan, contributing to global and regional security, peace, and stability, said Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yasar Guler during his visit to Sanliurfa province, News.Az reports.

Guler underlined the importance of being prepared to face potential risks and threats, citing Türkiye's vital position in a region riddled with disputes and contradictions. He emphasized Recep Tayyip Erdogan's involvement in crisis management and conflict resolution.

He noted that modern Türkiye, led by President Erdogan, is making major moves toward peace.

"We have attempted to settle problems in Karabakh, Libya, the Ukrainian-Russian war, the Middle East, and many other regions, taking worthwhile measures in this regard and continuing to do so," the minister emphasized.

Recognizing the country's role as a global participant and active contributor to the global security framework, the minister emphasized Turkey's strong support for peace and security in international negotiations. He also underscored the Turkish Army's successful anti-terrorism operations in recent years.

The minister also mentioned the severe blows given to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, emphasizing the organization's dwindling strength.

News.Az