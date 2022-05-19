Turkiye will say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye will say “no” to the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, as senior representatives of the two countries are set to visit Turkiye for talks in the coming days, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s security concerns amid Helsinki and Stockholm’s NATO bids, saying the Nordic countries are hosting members of the terror groups, such as YPG/ PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

“We told them, we said that NATO is a security organization, we cannot accept the existence of terrorist organizations in such an organization,” Erdogan told a meeting with a group of young people in the capital Ankara on the occasion of the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

“Especially Sweden is a real guesthouse for terror,” he said, adding that Stockholm also imposed an arms embargo on Turkiye.

News.Az