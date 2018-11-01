TURKPA delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) has visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev in Baku.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, AzerTag reports.

The delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

They also put flowers at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.

News.Az

