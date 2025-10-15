Turkuaz festival celebrates Turkic heritage in Toronto

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival has been held in Toronto with the aim of promoting and preserving Turkic culture in Canada and passing it on to future generations.

Organized by the Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation, the festival featured an artistic program that included performances by talented children from the Hamilton Azerbaijani Community and the dance group from the My Azerbaijan weekend school, operating under the Azerbaijan House in Canada. The program also included Azerbaijani poetry recitals and a three-part musical concert, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Addressing the event, Nasrin Attari and Sherwin Shadpour, heads of the Turkuaz Turkic Art and Culture Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s efforts to promote Turkic culture in Canada and emphasized the importance of strengthening intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among different communities.

Among the attendees were Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan, Ontario; Francesco Sorbara, former Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodbridge; Laura Smith, Member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament for Thornhill; and city council members Chris Ainsworth and Tony Ruprecht.

In their speeches, the Canadian officials underscored the important contributions of the Turkic community to Canadian society.

