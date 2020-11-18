Twitter restores account of Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twitter account of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has been deblocked.

Later, Hajiyev expressed his gratitude to everyone for restoring the account.

"Dear friends, I want to thank each of you for your strong support in restoring my Twitter profile, which was blocked based on complaints from the Armenian lobby. As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev says," We are strong together!"," Our struggle continues!".

News.Az